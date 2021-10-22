Halyna Hutchins was 42. Photo: Fred Hayes/Getty Images for SAGindie

On October 21, on the New Mexico set of the Western film Rust, a prop firearm was discharged during the filming of a scene, accidentally injuring director Joe Souza and killing the film’s cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Hutchins was 42. Hutchins had spent her career working as cinematographer and director of photography on a number of independent films, including Darlin’, Blindfire, and Archenemy. “Sick and devastated to hear that my friend and rockstar cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on set today in New Mexico,” director Elle Schneider tweeted in a thread. “I don’t have words to describe this tragedy. I want answers. I want her family to somehow find peace among this horrific, horrific loss.” In the aftermath of Hutchins’s death, celebrities, friends, filmmakers, and colleagues are posting their remembrances and shock, as well as concerns about the continued use of dangerous blanks in prop guns on film sets.

My greatest fear is that someone will be fatally hurt on one of my sets. I pray this will never happen. My heart goes out to all of those affected by the tragedy today on Rust, especially Halyna Hutchins & her family. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 22, 2021

My heart breaks for the family and friends of Halyna Hutchins - this is just horrifying and devastating news. — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) October 22, 2021

Absolutely horrifying and devastating news about cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. My heart goes out to her family. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) October 22, 2021

My heart goes out to Halyna Hutchins family. What a heartbreaking loss. Sending prayers to Joel Souza. I’m sure everyone is devastated. Alec Baldwin Fired Prop Gun That Killed DP and Wounded Director – Variety https://t.co/3apNSUokUb — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 22, 2021

I’m in shock. I was so lucky to have had Halyna Hutchins as my DP on Archenemy. An incredible talent & great person. I can’t believe this could happen in this day and age… gunfire from a prop gun could kill a crew member? What a horrible tragedy. My heart goes out to her family pic.twitter.com/W479ch56Js — JOE MANGANIELLO (@JoeManganiello) October 22, 2021

I’m gutted. This is beyond a tragedy and there are so many rules in place to make sure this can’t happen. I can’t even fathom how this is possible. So many people had to be negligent. This is a crime. Halyna was a tremendous talent. I’m sick to my stomach. https://t.co/JviMb0aupu — Paul Scheer (@paulscheer) October 22, 2021

Everyone who has witnessed the safety protocols/safety meetings/barrel checks that go into a prop gun being used in a production is screaming HOW in the fuck did this happen. — June Diane Raphael (@MsJuneDiane) October 22, 2021

Deepest condolences to the family and friends of Halyna Hutchins. Crew should never be unsafe on set and when they are there is always a clearly definable reason why. #IASolidarity — Alex Winter (@Winter) October 22, 2021

I’m so sad about losing Halyna. And so infuriated that this could happen on a set. She was a brilliant talent who was absolutely committed to art and to film. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vcdFqHsGA0 — Adam Egypt Mortimer (@adamegypt) October 22, 2021

RIP Halyna, as Paul said, this is not supposed to happen on any set. I’ve worked with guns and they triple and quadruple check. I also can’t imagine what Alec is going through. It’s unimaginable that this happened. https://t.co/Q1IG08PAN0 — Anthony Atamanuik (@TonyAtamanuik) October 22, 2021

Halyna Hutchins’ death is absolutely horrifying… 😧😧😧 — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) October 22, 2021

RIP Halyna Hutchins. I’ve worked on a few shows with guns involved and the safety protocols were so intense they ALMOST seemed excessive. There has to be better way. This is senseless — Liz Jenkins (@ej11lizzie) October 22, 2021

Sick and devastated to hear that my friend and rockstar cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on set today in New Mexico. I don't have words to describe this tragedy. I want answers. I want her family to somehow find peace among this horrific, horrific loss. pic.twitter.com/ElAQNMuQvR — 𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖊 𝖘𝖕𝖎𝖉𝖊𝖗 🕷️🕸️ (@elleschneider) October 22, 2021