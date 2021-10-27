Doja Cat as Princess Kida. Photo: HEDO/BACKGRID

Celebrities have had 365 days to come up with new Halloween costumes. Let’s see how good their teams did. Some stars started early this year. Doja Cat celebrated her 26th birthday with a Halloween costume party. She showed up as Princess Kida from Atlantis: The Lost Empire, while guests Billie Eilish, Winnie Harlow, Normani, and Jack Harlow embodied a lobster, a siren, a goldfish, and a great white shark, respectively. Now, are Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox really gonna make us wait? After the monstrous tongues they brought to the iHeartRadio Awards? Drake also threw himself a costume party for his 35th birthday (… Scorpios), wearing a cowboy getup. More celebrity Halloween costumes to shock and bewilder you below, including Megan Thee Stallion and Hayley Kiyoko.

Doja Cat came to her own party as Princess Kida from Disney’s Atlantis: The Lost Empire. No Milo Thatch necessary.

The newly engaged Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were inspired by another infamous rock couple: Sid and Nancy. Sid Vicious, bassist for the Sex Pistols, was charged with the murder of his girlfriend Nancy Spungen in 1978. He died of an overdose the next year while out on bail. Perhaps the creepiest costume of them all?

This year, Megan Thee Stallion teased her Hottieween party with a killer Pinhead costume from the 1987 horror Hellraiser.

Drake threw himself a “Chico Amante” (Lover Boy)–themed, Narcos-inspired party and dressed up to match. But let’s be real, wearing cultures as costumes is an everyday thing for him.

Hayley Kiyoko had to be early with this one. She posted her Squid Game costume with an official review: “Thanks for convincing me to watch, it was worth getting through the blood and I’m absolutely obsessed.”