Christopher Nolan Casts Cillian Murphy As Oppenheimer 

Do you think he just held up photos of Tom Hardy, Michael Caine, and Cillian Murphy next to a photo of Oppenheimer? Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

In a bold decision Film Twitter absolutely did not see coming from miles away, Cillian Murphy has been cast as J. Robert Oppenheimer, inventor of the atomic bomb, in Christopher Nolan’s next movie. Oppenheimer is a thriller following the scientist who whose work on the Manhattan Project led to the creation of the atomic bomb. The film follows “the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it,” per an announcement. Hmm, is that what happened? Written and directed by none other than Nolan, Oppenheimer is based on the Pulitzer Prize–winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. Production begins in early 2022, to be shot on a combination of IMAX 65MM and 65MM large-format film. In addition to Murphy, Nolan reunites with producer Charles Rogen, director of photography Hoyte Van Hoytema (Dunkirk), editor Jennifer Lame, and Adele collaborator-composer Ludwig Göransson (both from Tenet). Oppenheimer is officially set for July 21, 2023. It’s a usual slot for Nolan, though it’s with a new studio following a bidding war.

Despite producing six films with Warner Bros. — The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Dunkirk, and Tenet — this next one is at Universal Pictures. The breakup comes after Nolan criticized WarnerMedia’s decision to move 2021 films to a simultaneous release in theaters and on HBO Max. Not his, though. Tenet premiered before vaccines did. “Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas’ films have shattered the limits of what cinematic storytelling can achieve,” said Donna Langley, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group chairman. “We are thrilled to be working alongside them on this exceptional and extraordinary project and are grateful for their shared passion and commitment to the theatrical experience.” The shade!

