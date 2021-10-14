Joe Alwyn Got Buff for Conversations With Friends

Photo: Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage

If you needed a reminder that Hulu and BBC Three are making a Conversations With Friends series, well, here’s a six-pack. Joe Alwyn posted a shirtless thirst trap from set Wednesday, giving us just a glimpse at the production. And, sure, there were some other photos too. The 30-year-old actor is set to play Nick, an actor who begins an affair with Frances (Alison Oliver), a college student his wife (Jemima Kirke) befriends in the adaptation of Sally Rooney’s debut novel. Clearly he gave it the ol’ Kumail Nanjiani try, because this is not a photo of the London Boy whom Taylor Swift has written love songs about. “Sad hunk” is a stretch for someone who typically plays slaveholders and Nazis, but he cannot be caught slipping during Red season. The Swifties will trade his pride for a Speak Now rerecord.

Anyway, along with the black-and-white thot pic, Alwyn shared some photos of himself with his co-stars Oliver and Sasha Lane, plus a portrait drawn by Kirke. The series is directed by Lenny Abrahamson, the same mind that made us yearn for Normal People, along with BAFTA nominee Leanne Welham. Get a sneak peek at Conversations With Friends from Alwyn’s Instagram below.