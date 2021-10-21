The Santa Fe, New Mexico, sheriff’s department is currently at the set of Alec Baldwin’s upcoming feature Rust, according to Variety. Albuquerque reporter Tessa Mentus tweeted that a spokesperson for Baldwin told NBC there had been an accident on the set of Rust that involved a misfiring of a prop gun with blanks. “Two crew members have been taken to the hospital and are receiving care. Production has been halted for the time being. The safety of our cast and crew remains our top priority,” said the spokesperson. The film is directed and written by Joel Souza (Crown Vic) and stars Jensen Ackles (Supernatural), Brady Noon (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers), and Travis Fimmel (Warcraft).
Crew Members Hospitalized on the Set of Alec Baldwin’s Rust
Photo: Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for National Geographic