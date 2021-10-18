Disney Welcomes Danny DeVito Into the Haunted Mansion Cast

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Look alive! Danny DeVito has joined the foolish mortal cast of Disney’s Haunted Mansion, per The Hollywood Reporter. Based on the company’s spooky theme park attraction, the movie will follow a mother and son who stumble across a mysterious mansion — and an ensemble of characters that have something to do with it. DeVito is set to play a smug professor in a cast that so far includes LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, and Rosario Dawson. Dear White People’s Justin Simien will make his big-budget studio debut as the movie’s director, and Katie Dippold (the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot) will pen the script. Haunted Mansion, which started production last week in New Orleans and Atlanta, is being produced by the same duo behind the live-action Aladdin. We’ll have to wait and see how it stacks up against its predecessors. Yes, there’s Eddie Murphy’s 2003 adaptation. But also: the Muppets.