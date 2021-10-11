DC Comics Announces Its New Superman is Bisexual

Art: John Timms/Courtesy of DC

Just in time for National Coming Out Day, DC Comics has announced that its new Superman, Jon Kent, is bisexual. IGN first reported the news that Clark Kent’s 17-year-old son, who has inherited the Superman mantle, is set to come out in Superman: Son of Kal-El #5, which will release digitally and in print on November 9. The comic, written by Tom Taylor with art by John Timms, will feature a kiss between Jon and Jay Nakamura, a hacktivist who idolizes Lois Lane. Given that she’s Jon’s mom, he’s really a fan of her work, huh? Jay also happens to have his own superpowers. “That means, of everyone in Jon’s life, Jay is the only person Jon doesn’t need to protect,” Taylor said. “It means their relationship is an equal one built on mutual support.”

Fans might recognize Taylor and Timms from their work on Harley Quinn’s comics. Timms illustrated several issues of her monthly series, and she was the first openly bisexual character that Taylor ever wrote. Taylor told IGN that he’s had many queer characters and storylines rejected throughout his time in the industry. “I knew replacing Clark with another straight white savior could be a real opportunity missed,” he said. “I’ve always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes. Today, Superman, the strongest superhero on the planet, is coming out.”