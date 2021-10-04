Destin Daniel Cretton of Shang-Chi to Helm American Born Chinese for Disney+

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Regular immigrant life meets mythological gods in the Disney+ straight-to-series order American Born Chinese. The action-comedy series centers around regular high-schooler Jin Wang, who meets a new foreign student on his first day of class and falls into a battle of Chinese mythological gods. We’ll have to see how Jin Wang balances fighting mythical creatures with college apps, Asian parents, and a social life. But hey, when has the boring stuff ever stopped TV high-schoolers from living a double life? As fans of Disney and Hannah Montana have long professed: You get the best of both worlds. American Born Chinese is based on the 2006 graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang. The series will be written by Kelvin Yu, who will executive-produce alongside his brother Charles Yu. Destin Daniel Cretton, director of Marvel’s Shang-Chi, will direct and executive-produce. “Reading Kelvin’s riveting adaptation of Gene’s incredible novel had me laughing and crying and jumping out of my chair on every page,” Cretton said in a release. “I feel deeply connected to the characters in this story and the brilliant team bringing it to life. This show is going to be unlike anything we’ve experienced on TV, and I can’t wait for the world to see what we’re cooking up.”