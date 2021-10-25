Are John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Still Together, Or … ?

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn. Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

Since their relationship was confirmed in May, there have been many questions about John Mulaney and Olivia Munn dating. For example, “what?” and “who?” and “wait, which Olivia?” Then, in September, Mulaney announced that he and Munn are expecting a baby together, fueling further questions, like “excuse me?” and “really?” and “didn’t he, like, just announce his divorce?” Well, recent reports have plagued us with yet another very big question, one about the fate of this very unexpected relationship: Did John Mulaney and Olivia Munn break up? According to Us Weekly, their relationship is facing “uncertainty.” As an unnamed source told the magazine, “This has been an imperfect relationship from the start,” which is … an understatement; reports that the two were together came days after Mulaney and his ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler announced their divorce.

Initial rumors about Munn and Mulaney’s possible breakup started swirling after celeb-gossip Instagram page Deux Moi posted a blind item, which then became the subject of a viral TikTok from a “sweaty man.” While those are still very much rumors, Us Weekly’s source said, “Olivia’s friends just don’t see these two being a couple in a year’s time,” adding that it’s unclear whether the two would be parenting their child “together or apart.” Hmmm!

In other news, Anna Marie Tendler is thriving on TikTok. Both she and Petunia, the French bulldog it seems Tendler maintained custody of in the divorce, appear to be doing quite well.