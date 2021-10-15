Dixie D’Amelio Drops Fan-Favorite Single ‘The Real Thing’

Dixie D’Amelio. Photo: Amber Asaly

Dixie, sans the D’Amelio, has dropped another single, “The Real Thing,” this time at the request of fans. The 20-year-old TikTok star can be heard singing the track in her family’s Hulu docuseries The D’Amelio Show, which came out this September. “I’m releasing ‘The Real Thing’ for the fans,” she said in a release. “The same fans that support me and motivate me to keep going when I’m feeling defeated. You requested this, so I’m delivering the full version to you. I’m so thankful for all of you and I’m really excited to be able to drop this!” The song’s visualizer includes clips from the series, including her work in “writing camps” (okay, self-made!) and in the studio. Fans also noticed “The Real Thing” in promotional videos for her clothing brand Social Tourist, which Dixie owns with little sis Charli D’Amelio, in partnership with Hollister. The track was produced with Cooper Holzman, who previously worked with Dixie on her song “Psycho” and Dylan Bauld, who’s worked with Halsey. The Forbes “30 Under 30” list-maker will be touring with iHeart Radio’s Jingle Ball this holiday season, in addition to being one of the most-followed TikTokers on the platform. Watch Dixie evolve as a pop artist right before our eyes with “The Real Thing.”