Donald Glover Releases a Cryptic Atlanta Season 3 Trailer

Photo: FX/gilga.com

After a long, long, loooong hiatus, Atlanta appears to finally be coming back to FX. Donald Glover tweeted the news sneakily October 31, dropping a link to gilga.com which (during the hours of 8pm-3am) allows visitors to click around and find a teaser trailer for new Paperboi pathos. The trailer uses the Sun Ra track “It’s After the End of the World” to really lay on the malaise, as we see artistic shots of…something. Something very trenchantly observed, no doubt. The only lead character depicted in the spot is Brian Tyree Henry’s Paperboi, looking morose in a sweater that says “FAKE” in an extremely schmancy room. Two servants (?) appear to be facing the gold-papered walls.

Atlanta seasons 3 and 4 were announced on Disney’s Investor Day in December of 2020. Back then, the company assured us that Atlanta would be back in 2021. But now we’re looking at a debut in 2022. Season 3 of Atlanta was filmed in Europe, which explains all the canals and neoclassical statues in the teaser.