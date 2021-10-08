Brené Brown’s Atlas of the Heart Is the Road Map for Your Feels

Photo: Courtesy of HBO Max

Get your feelings journal ready: HBO Max has ordered Brené Brown’s unscripted series, Atlas of the Heart. Based on the researcher’s upcoming book of the same name, the eight-episode series will dive into a range of human emotions: anguish, wonder, awe, anxiety, envy, jealousy, resentment, compassion, and more. So think Inside Out, but with professional narration. Brown wants to give viewers a new framework for developing meaningful connection. “When fear, anxiety, and uncertainty leave us feeling adrift and untethered in our lives, our first instinct is to look out into the distance to find the nearest shore,” says Brown. “But the shore isn’t something outside of us — the solid ground we’re seeking is within us. It’s not always easy to find, but it’s there. I believe the more confident we are about being able to navigate to that place, the more daring our adventures and the more connected we are to ourselves and each other.” If you need a Google Maps for your feels, buckle up for the ride, because Brown is giving you the Atlas of the Heart.