Dune Is the Sequel-Getter

Photo: Warner Bros.

Just when Timothée Chalamet got the last bit of sand out of his hair, he’s going back to the desert. Dune, Denis Villeneuve’s sweeping adaptation of the 1965 science fiction novel by Frank Herbert, is officially getting a sequel. “I just received news from Legendary that we are officially moving forward with Dune: Part Two,” Villeneuve said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “It was a dream of mine to adapt Frank Herbert’s Dune and I have the fans, the cast, and crew, Legendary and Warner Bros. to thank for supporting this dream. This is only the beginning.”

Dune: Part Two will be based on the next works in Herbert’s novel series and it will be released in theaters on October 23, 2023. Maybe the sequel will actually give Zendaya some screen time.

This is only the beginning...



Thank you to those who have experienced @dunemovie so far, and those who are going in the days and weeks ahead. We're excited to continue the journey! pic.twitter.com/mZj68Hnm0A — Legendary (@Legendary) October 26, 2021