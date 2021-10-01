Cody Rigsby and #DWTS pro @CherylBurke will dance in separate rooms next week on @dancingabc after the Peloton instructor tested positive for COVID-19. @Zohreen reports. https://t.co/EfMRaIEIht pic.twitter.com/8h35kh7v1C — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 1, 2021

Maybe this is our King Lear? The coronavirus pandemic has required creativity once again, this time on the stage at Dancing With the Stars. Cody Rigsby and his pro partner, Cheryl Burke, will have to jazz-dance both virtually and solo next week after testing positive for COVID-19. “We will be doing it from the comfort of our own home,” Burke told Good Morning America on Friday. “Look at that: I’ve turned our living room into a ballroom.” Rigsby, a popular Peloton instructor, announced his diagnosis on Instagram on September 30, following his dance partner’s announcement on Sunday. Both say they were fully vaccinated and are only experiencing mild symptoms. “The universe is crazy,” Rigsby, who already had COVID-19 earlier this year, added on GMA. “Sometimes it just throws things in your lap, and you gotta just go with it. You gotta pivot.” Last week, Burke and Rigsby didn’t perform live and instead were judged on a rehearsal video. (They earned 24 out of a total 40 points.) Burke had been traveling from Los Angeles to New York weekly to meet Rigsby for practice. The fitness pro owns a penthouse in Williamsburg because look at him, of course he does. Monday night’s episode is Britney Spears themed, but no one’s getting extra points for actually being toxic.