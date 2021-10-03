Emily Ratajkowski Says Robin Thicke Groped Her During the ‘Blurred Lines’ Shoot

Photo: YouTube

In her new book, Emily Ratajkowski is claiming that Robin Thicke grabbed her naked breast during the “Blurred Lines” music-video shoot. The Sunday Times obtained an early copy of Ratajkowski’s memoir, My Body, which covers the video shoot and the assault that allegedly took place. Ratajkowski writes that the part of the shoot with all women was pleasant. But Thicke got unruly as the day progressed, which led her to believe he had gotten drunk. “Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger’s hands cupping my bare breasts from behind,” The Times quotes Ratajkowski as writing. “I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke.”

Ratajkowski then said the video’s director, Diane Martel, shouted at Thicke and wrapped production on the spot, which Martel confirmed to the Times. At the time, both the song and music video came under fire for sexism, with even Pharrell rejecting the song as chauvinist in 2019. When asked if the song was “rapey” by BBC 1, Thicke said it was “ridiculous.” That was shortly after he’d said in GQ that the video was degrading to women and “what a pleasure it is to degrade a woman.”