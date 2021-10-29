Fetty Wap Arrested Ahead of Rolling Loud New York Performance

Fetty Wap Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV

Hours before he was set to perform at Rolling Loud New York on October 28, Fetty Wap was arrested by the FBI. A law enforcement source confirmed to Vulture that the rapper, a.k.a. William Junior Maxwell II, was taken into custody on federal drug charges at Citi Field in Queens, where he was set to hit the stage at 4:45 p.m. Fetty is due to appear in federal court in Central Islip, New York, on October 29. The New York Daily News reported that the rapper was one of six arrested in a drug distribution scheme. Representatives for Fetty Wap and Rolling Loud New York did not respond to requests for comment.

Fetty’s arrest is not the first time law enforcement has descended on the major hip-hop festival. In 2019, Kodak Black was arrested on weapons charges ahead of his performance at Rolling Loud Miami. He was sentenced to 46 months on federal charges, but Donald Trump later commuted the sentence hours before the end of his presidency. This year’s festival marks the second iteration of Rolling Loud New York, after the festival debuted in 2019 and took 2020 off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Victoria Bekiempis contributed reporting.