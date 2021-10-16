First Look at HBO Max’s Batgirl at DC FanDome

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

At Saturday’s DC FanDome virtual event, directors Adil El Arbi and Bill Fallah (Bad Boys for Life), screenwriter Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey), and Batgirl herself, Leslie Grace, shared some insight into the upcoming film in the DC Universe. While the movie has yet to begin production, the team gave a small glimpse of what’s to come for Batgirl. They shared she will still rock her signature red hair and wear a traditional cowl instead of a mask. Grace is known for her breakout role as Nina Rosario in the film adaption of Lin Manuel Miranda’s musical In the Heights. Batgirl will be one of the first DC films to premiere exclusively on HBO Max and has not been given a release date. The concept art shared during the online panel can be seen below.

First look at concept art for the live-action ‘BATGIRL’ movie. #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/BMxDEBWKOq — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 16, 2021