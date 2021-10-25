Julia Garner Scams Us Into Believing She’s Anna Delvey

Julia Garner as Anna Sorokin as Anna Delvey. Photo: Aaron Epstein/Netflix

Here is a list of things that Julia Garner resembles in these first-look stills of her role as goddess of the Summer of Scam Anna Delvey in the upcoming Shonda Rhimes miniseries Inventing Anna on Netflix:

- Shiv Roy in a children’s-theater adaptation of Succession

- A Blue Jasmine prequel series à-la Young Sheldon

- That one rich girl on your IG feed who went to “hospitality management school” in Switzerland

- A shelved Orange Is the New Black plot

- Before-and-after shots from one of those Vogue videos where you watch a beautiful person take off all their makeup for 20 minutes but the “after” still looks better than you at your very best “before”

- Kaitlyn Dever

But mostly, she really does look like Anna Delvey.

This story is completely true...except for all of the parts that aren't. Julia Garner is Anna Delvey in Inventing Anna, from Shondaland. pic.twitter.com/q6zsfqiDaw — Netflix (@netflix) October 25, 2021

The Netflix series is based on the New York Magazine story “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People,” and based on the stills shared by Netflix, it will show the fallen socialite at both the peak of her powers and also in prison. In real life, Delvey (real name Anna Sorokin) remains in ICE custody and is facing deportation to Germany. Inventing Anna will also feature Laverne Cox, Anna Chlumsky, and Arian Moayed in its portrayal of conspicuous consumption and inconspicuous scammery in New York City. How very rich.