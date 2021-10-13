The Latest Masked Singer Reveal Is… NFTs?

Photo: Michael Becker/Fox

This week’s clue package for The Masked Singer: Despite the national coin shortage, The Masked Singer invites you to invest in coins. If you somehow guessed that the competition show straight out of a sitcom is going to be selling NFTs, then please buy a lottery ticket ASAP. Fox Entertainment launched MaskVerse, an NFT marketplace, for their hit series The Masked Singer. Fox describes the site as “a new experience for The Masked Singer (TMS) fans and crypto enthusiasts to buy, sell and trade unique digital collectibles - Mask NFTs - for their own collections and/or to unlock a variety of benefits. Masks are Non-Fungible Tokens, or “NFTs”, meaning they are scarce and unique digital assets for which there is no copy or substitute and where your ownership is recorded on the blockchain in perpetuity.”

Fox isn’t the only entertainment company to announce an NFT marketplace today. According to Variety, ViacomCBS announced a partnership with NFT startup Recur to create NFTs starring their most beloved franchises.