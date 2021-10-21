Franz Ferdinand Drummer Says Take Me Out … of the Band

Photo: NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Paul Thomson, drummer for Scottish indie-rock dreamboats Franz Ferdinand, is leaving the band after nearly 20 years of service behind the kit, where he set the pulsating groove to earworms such as “Do You Want To,” “No You Girls,” “Darts of Pleasure,” and the one teased in our headline. The band confirmed Thomson’s departure in a social-media statement, noting that he was one of the original four members who formed the group in Glasgow in the early aughts. “It was a bit of a shocker for us when we found out, so it probably will be for some of you too,” they wrote. “Paul has been our friend for over twenty five years and we’re looking forward to at least another twenty five. He’s a funny, smart, sensitive guy. Not a bad drummer either.” In a separate statement, Thomson added that being a Franz Ferdinand member was “like a dream and I’m still processing.” Front man Alex Kapranos and bassist Bob Hardy are now the only original members left in the band, as guitarist Nick McCarthy amicably departed in 2016. It’s time to flick your cigarette and cry in sorrow.