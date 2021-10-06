Jane Lynch, Ramin Karimloo Join the Broadway Revival of Funny Girl

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

Now that the titular role has been announced, the Broadway revival of Funny Girl is starting to reveal the rest of its cast. Beanie Feldstein’s Fanny Brice will be joined by Jane Lynch, Ramin Karimloo (Les Misérables), and Jared Grimes (A Soldier’s Play). Lynch, who made her Broadway debut in 2013 with Annie, will play Fanny’s single mother, Mrs. Rosie Brice. Karimloo will play Fanny’s gambling husband, Nick Arnstein, while Jared Grimes will play Eddie Ryan, a dancer and friend to Fanny. Performances of the musical are set to begin on Broadway for the first time in 58 years on March 26, 2022, ahead of an official opening at Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre on April 24, 2022.

As previously announced, the production will be helmed by Spring Awakening’s Michael Mayer. It features music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Bob Merrill, and a book by Isobel Lennart that will be revised by Harvey Fierstein. Produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Scott Landis, and Chocolate Factory Productions, the revival will also include choreography by Ellenore Scott, tap choreography by Ayodele Casel, and scenic design by David Zinn. Tickets will be available to the general public on October 8 after a fan presale on October 6.