The 2022 Golden Globes Are Happening Whether NBC Likes It or Not

The HFPA is gonna go its own way for the 79th annual Golden Globes next year. The group has announced its plans for the nominations and the awards ceremony, all without longtime broadcaster NBC. In May, NBC decided it was not going to air the 2022 ceremony after the Los Angeles Times reported there were zero Black members in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. But in true belligerent Globes spirit, fuck it, they’re doing it anyway. Nominations for the Golden Globes will be announced on December 13 (Taylor Swift’s birthday for those who observe), and the ceremony will follow on January 9, 2022. The deadline for motion-picture and television submissions is November 15. No further details regarding the awards presentation have been announced.

The HFPA has been preoccupied with a series of reports about the organization’s lack of diversity and its questionable ethical practices that caused publicists to boycott the awards. Last March, the group promised to have a 13 percent Black membership before the 2022 ceremony; however, when 21 new members were added earlier this month, only six were Black, leaving the group short of its quota. The HFPA has addressed the ethical issues by banning members from receiving incentives from studios and by appointing three external members to its board of directors. The new members will be eligible to vote for this year’s awards. As is tradition, the Globes will precede the guild awards and the Independent Spirit Awards next year, leading up to the Oscars on March 27. Surely, that will be a drama-free series of events that results in everyone being happy.