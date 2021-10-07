Gwyneth Paltrow Leads One Horny Cult in the Sex, Love, and Goop Trailer

Light up the coochie candles! After having her employees test out wellness lifestyles from the Wim Hof method to ayahuasca on The Goop Lab, Goop’s mad scientist Gwyneth Paltrow has found new folks to experiment on for Sex, Love, and Goop. Because asking your employees to engage in sex therapy on-camera for an international audience is simply not good business practice. Sex, Love, and Goop takes several real couples with different experiences and reintroduces them to things like play, pleasure, touch, and even their own bodies. “We’re having sex,” Paltrow says with glee. “It’s a show about sex. We’re talking about sex.” Speak for yourself; some of us are still going through a pandemic alone. Where is the solo representation, Gwyneth? The series will feature five different sexual wellness experts: Michaela Boehm, Goop’s “go-to” intimacy coach; Jaiya, a somatic sexologist; Amina Peterson, whose focus is sacred sex and tantra; Darshana Avila, an erotic wholeness coach; and Katarina “Kato” Wittich, who facilitates Family Constellations, a group modality in which unconscious inherited traits can be perceived and examined. They seem like they know what they’re talking about. But for the love of all that is sacred, if GP tells you to put something where the sun doesn’t shine, log off. Sex, Love, and Goop premieres October 21 on Netflix.

