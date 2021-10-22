Hayden Christensen Is Reprising His Role As Anakin Skywalker

Photo: Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images/Getty Images

Big news for sand haters! Hayden Christensen is returning to his role as Anakin Skywalker in the live-action series Ahsoka, according to THR. The Lucasfilm and Disney+ show will star Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, who was Skywalker’s Jedi apprentice. Her character was featured in the second season of The Mandalorian and first introduced to the Star Wars–verse in the animated series The Clone Wars. There’s been no word yet on how exactly Skywalker will be coming back, and whether he’ll be appearing before or after his Darth Vader–ification. What we do know is that Ahsoka is set to take place five years after Return of the Jedi, so Vader (né Skywalker) will already be dead. This could mean that he’ll be appearing entirely through flashbacks, or showing up as a Force ghost. Not surprisingly, Disney isn’t dropping any hints.

The new series is set to start production early in 2022. It will be written by Dave Filoni, who’s also slated to executive-produce alongside Jon Favreau. The show is one of several projects coming to the Star Wars canon, including an anime anthology series, an animated series, and a Boba Fett spinoff. And of course, there’s the Obi-Wan prequel series — for which Christensen is also returning. May the Force be with every Star Wars fan who’s trying to keep up.