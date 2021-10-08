Four Hours at the Capitol Trailer: ‘The Mob Is the Weapon’

“January 6 started off pretty much like any other day,” begins the trailer for Four Hours at the Capitol. Everyone has their own memory of January 6, 2021. HBO’s new documentary chronicles it with never-before-seen footage of the attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters protesting the results of the 2020 presidential election. Lawmakers, staffers, police officers, protesters, and even rioters share their first-hand accounts in the film. Directed by Jamie Roberts (The Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty), the doc details the escalation from Trump’s call to action to the delayed counting of electoral votes. Thousands attended the attempted insurrection, overwhelming Capitol security and resulting in five deaths and 140 injured officers. “Individuals themselves aren’t usually a problem,” one witness says in the trailer. “But when they get together and they create a mob, the mob is the weapon.” Four Hours at the Capitol premieres October 20 on BBC, HBO, and HBO Max.

Related