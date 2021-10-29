Heidi Klum Comes Back From the Dead for Her Annual Halloween Video

Halloween has come early this year, and it’s because Heidi Klum said so. The reigning queen of Halloween (as crowned by Vulture, duh) wished us citizens of Halloweentown a harrowing weekend on October 28, by unleashing Heidi Does Halloween II: Klum’s Day. The sequel follows up last year’s video, once again replacing her annual costume party. “Normally I’d be hosting my annual Halloween party on Sunday night … but this year things are still looking a little different,” Klum wrote on Instagram. “So instead, my family and I want to be the first to wish you a safe and spooky Halloween weekend.” In the short film — which, dare I say, is not too late for Oscar consideration — Heidi wakes up from the dead and returns home to her children. Her blemish-free flesh is decaying right off her supermodel body, but most importantly, she’s hungry. Just like Drew Barrymore before her, she will achieve zombie-life balance … one way or another. Halloween is over before it even started, and you have the evil genius on Heidi Klum’s payroll to thank. Best supporting actor nominations to all the kids!

