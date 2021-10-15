Photo: Vulture

Yes, this is real. Vulture Festival is back, for real and in person, live and OUTDOORS at the Hollywood Roosevelt in Los Angeles on November 13 and 14, in partnership with Clear, Pluto TV, Showtime, and Taylor Creative. And yes, we’ve told you this already, but we were worried you didn’t believe us. So we’re doing an early unveiling of just a portion of our lineup to show you that we are entirely serious. I mean, would we lie to you about Niecy Nash giving us a whole hour of her time? Or Henry Winkler returning to teach us acting in person? Or Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult coming by to be The Great people we know them to be? Mira Sorvino will even be there for a special screening of Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion — we would never tease you about this! Meredith and Brooks Marks are attending! You can’t make this stuff up! Visit our festival website for tickets and more information, and stay tuned for more lineup announcements to come very soon.

Get your tickets now at VultureFestival.com!

TV Insecure: The Pre-union Photo: Vulture Before the curtain falls on the final season of HBO’s Insecure, we’re going to get one more wine-down with Issa and Molly. Join stars Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji for a little pre-union, which is what we call a reunion for a show that hasn’t ended yet and that we want to prolong as much as possible.

The Industry The Winkler Method: A Henry Winkler Acting Class Photo: Vulture Last year, Henry Winkler put on a virtual acting class for us that blew our minds. Lucky for us, the time for virtual learning is over, and Professor Winkler is here to teach us all a thing or two *in person*. Winkler’s approach to the craft has earned him a career that’s spanned almost 50 years as an actor, producer, and director. From his role as The Fonz in Happy Days, where he set a new standard for “cool,” to his heartbreaking turn as beloved acting teacher Gene Cousineau in HBO’s Barry, Winkler’s range is unparalleled. Now, he’s looking forward to helping you find your muse, as he answers questions from students and lovers of the craft.

Conversations Niecy Nash Is Giving… Us an Hour of Her Time Photo: Vulture As her hit series Claws nears its final-season premiere, star Niecy Nash joins us for a conversation about four seasons of organized crime and fantastic nails. We’ll also reflect on her storied career delivering devastatingly funny performances in everything from Reno 911! to Getting On to Never Have I Ever and revealing her commanding dramatic ability in When They See Us and Selma. Don’t miss this chance to get to know the person behind the work you know and love.

TV The Great-est Panel You’ve Ever Seen Photo: Vulture That’s right, we’re bringing together Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult for a great panel about The Great. You’ll want to dress to impress for this evening of sipping cocktails with two of television’s most gorgeous royals. (Powdered wigs and gowns are recommended but not required.) And yes, the last time we saw them, they were trying to kill each other onscreen. So it’ll be nice to see them getting along in person.

Film Mira Sorvino Watches Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion With Us Photo: Vulture What’s better than watching Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion? Watching Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion with Mira Sorvino. That’s right, we’ll be screening this ’90s classic with the former fake inventor of Post-its and current star of FX’s Impeachment herself providing live commentary throughout. If you miss this one, you’re definitely the Rhoda.

TV A Sneak Peek at YELLOWJACKETS Presented by SHOWTIME Photo: Vulture Come enjoy an advanced screening of the new SHOWTIME original series Yellowjackets. When members of a female soccer team survive a plane crash that leaves them stranded in the remote northern wilderness, they go from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans. The show follows this descent, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later. Join cast members for a conversation after the screening.