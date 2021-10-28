Another House of Gucci Trailer Is Here, Sweetie

Here at Vulture, we are particularly ethical people, and we are fairly obsessed with Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci. Luckily, we have a new trailer for Ridley Scott’s upcoming crime drama, featuring even more of Gaga and her Russian-Italian-??? accent. “They had it all: wealth, style, power,” she narrates over a scene of fighting Guccis at a family picnic. “Who wouldn’t kill for that?” The trailer goes on to show more family members, including Adam Driver’s Mauricio Gucci, Jared Leto’s (extremely prosthetic) Paolo Gucci, Al Pacino’s Aldo Gucci, Jeremy Irons’s Rodolfo Gucci, and Salma Hayek’s Giuseppina Auriemma, as Gaga’s Patrizia lays her claim to the family name. “Our name, sweetie,” she corrects Mauricio in an argument over the Gucci brand, flashing her ring. As Patrizia tells her hit men, “don’t miss” … House of Gucci when it hits theaters November 24.