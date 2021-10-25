Halloween Can’t Kill Kyle Richards

Not all the news, but all the news you actually care about.

SHE’S DISENGAGING: It looks like new mother and Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent has called off her three-year engagement to Randall “King of the Geezer Teasers” Emmett. On Sunday, she deleted all the photos of the father of her 7-month-old from her Instagram and liked a post about him cheating on her while on a trip to Nashville. Videos of Randall hanging with two young ladies were circulating on social media, which prompted Lala to move into a hotel. “Randall always lives a double life,” a source told “Page Six.” “He lives the life of a husband or boyfriend, and then he lives the life of a serial partier and then goes on a bender.” Wasn’t it just this last episode of Pump Rules where she said she didn’t expect Randall to change? Oh, how right she was!

ENGAGED 19 TIMES: With all of these engagements breaking up, Teresa Giudice is actually entering into one. People paid for, I mean, got the exclusive on Luis Ruelas popping the question on a beach in Greece. This is different from her first engagement to Joe Giudice, where he was on the beach covered in grease. There were candles, rose petals, a violinist, and a choreographed fireworks display as Luis “surprised” Teresa in front of a giant Marry Me sign. Well, considering there was a professional photo shoot as soon as she got that ring on her finger, I wouldn’t be shocked if she knew this was all coming, at least a little bit.

LOVE TANKED: We all know that Vicki Gunvalson also broke up with her fiancé, Steve Lodge, but the details are coming into focus while also getting a bit more blurry. Yes, this story is like smoking some very good pot. When Tamra Judge posted to support her friend, Vicki filled in her followers about what really went down, at least according to her: “He used me, he lied to me, he’s been dating a 36 year old and is not what he portrays himself to be. No Christian man would do what he’s done,” she wrote. “While I was out of town working on a biz trip, he took her to my condo in Mexico! He’s been flaunting around my town in OC making out in public places. It’s disgusting.” Was the business trip when she was filming Real Housewives All Stars 2? Because as we discussed in the last newsletter, he supposedly broke up with her while she was at cursed landmark Blue Stone Manor. The exchange was captured by Comments by Bravo if you want to see more.

Steve, however, is painting a very different picture. He told “Page Six” that their relationship actually ended in December and that Vicki won’t leave him alone. Since he thought they were done, I guess that means he wasn’t cheating? He was even harsher when talking to Hollywood Life, accusing her of buying her own engagement ring for his proposal to her on RHOC and doing all of this “to get back on a show, any show.” He told the website, “I’m not famous, nor do I want to be. I wanted my life back.” I don’t know, running to the press, running for governor — it seems like Mr. Lodge is doing a lot of running for someone who is not interested in being famous.

NICKI MINAJ’S COUSIN’S FRIENDS OF POTOMAC: The much-rumored Nicki Minaj reunion hosting stunt actually happened, as Andy Cohen confirmed on his Instagram. At the end of the reunion, he says he “surprised” the women and let Minaj go to town on them. Well, if we all knew about it, how much of a surprise was it? Initial press reports say that she came hard for Candiace Dillard, and to be fair, if I were in Andy or Nicki’s shoes, I would have gone hard on the salad-tossing hothead myself. Nicki said in an Instagram Live video, “I normally know who I can be like that with, and I can tell they’re tough enough to allow me to be tough on them. I went for the jugular with them.” I would go for the jugular over their outfits, which are, ahem, very pink.

I can’t say I’m not excited, but this comes at a hard time for Nicki as she’s dealing with the blowback from tweeting about her cousin’s friend’s claim that he got inflated balls after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. And just because she’s on the RHOP reunion doesn’t mean she finally got the vaccine: According to TMZ, the reunion was filmed in New Jersey, where all members only had to get a negative PCR test. Hmmm. Why not film in New York like they do many of the reunions? Maybe because of vaccine requirements?

FILE UNDER “DUH”: The Sun is reporting that Lisa Vanderpump wants to be back on RHOBH after her shows Vanderpump Dogs, Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump, and Pooch Perfect all tanked in the ratings. Oh, and Vanderpump Rules is on its last legs as well. Only 627,000 people tuned in for the season-nine premiere, which is almost exactly half the 1.2 million who tuned in to the season-eight premiere. Their source said that Lisa would only come back for $2 million a season, which is just shy of the largest Housewives salary (which goes to Kandi Burruss, who makes a bit over that mark). There’s no way she would ever get that, particularly because Erika’s legal drama will continue to consume the show. How can she add $2 million in value? Lisa also apparently wanted to keep fired Pump Rules cast members Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, but Bravo overruled her. I see them more likely to return than Lisa to RHOBH, TBH, LOL, SMIFFEE, LGBTQIA+, JKLMNOP.

RICH WOMEN DOING THINGS: Speaking of RHOBH casting, there are reports that season 12 of the show is being rushed into production to capitalize on Erika’s continued legal drama. Usually contracts for the next season go out about two weeks after the reunion airs, so that seems right on track. Apparently the whole cast will be back, which considering the strength of this seaso, isn’t a dumb move at all. Apparently production did ask Crystal Kung Minkoff to get a little bit more into the drama when her ugly pants aren’t being insulted, and Us Weekly reports that Erika will be asking for a much bigger salary. Legal bills aren’t cheap, hunty.

MEREDITH MARKS THE SPOT: Don’t you dare disengage with this event at the upcoming Vulture Festival. Mother-son duo Meredith and Brooks Marks will be having a chat with a live audience in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 14. Maybe Meredith will tell us if she really did call the feds on Jen. Buy your tickets here.

HOUSEWIVES INSTITUTE SOCIAL PAGES:

· Jen Shah will have to update her LinkedIn profile to include strip-club party host. She’s doing what’s presumably a paid appearance at the Hustler Club in New York tonight, just months before her fraud trial. As I just said, them legal bills ain’t cheap.

· We are sorry to report that Meghan King Edmonds can no longer be called MKE, PI, now that she married Cuffe Biden Owens in the first Housewives wedding ceremony attended by a sitting president. She will now be referred to as Meghan O’Toole King Edmonds Biden Owens III, PI.

· Save your spot on the Housewives Institute’s upcoming Ultimate Girls Trip now. A deposit of zero dollars is required.

· Paris Hilton’s Alice in Wonderland–themed engagement party at Kathy Hilton’s house was attended by several RHOBH members including Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Dorit Kemsley, and, of course, Paris’s aunt Kyle Richards. Wait, if RHOBH is already filming, will this be on the show?!

· Sutton Stracke is having a back-to-school sale at her boutique to pay for her enrollment in law school.

· A cordial welcome to the Institute for this “niece” of Jennie Nguyen who took to TikTok to say her aunt’s storyline about having more kids was totally faked for the camera, among other dirt. We appreciate the announcement.

· An official Housewives Institute Golden Medal of Freedom was delivered to Patrick Sproull for his article in The Independent about the current state of Housewifery. This decision was not at all influenced by him including several choice quotes from the one and only Dame Brian Moylan in the article.