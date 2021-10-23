Husband of Halyna Hutchins, ’Rust’ Cinematographer, Speaks on Tragedy

Photo: Fred Hayes/Getty Images for SAGindie

Matt Hutchins took to Twitter to memorialize his late wife, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was fatally shot on the set of Alec Baldwin’s Rust. Hutchins wrote, “Halyna inspired us all with her passion and vision, and her legacy is too meaningful to encapsulate in words. Our loss is enormous, and we ask that the media please respect my family’s privacy as we process our grief. We thank everyone for sharing images and stories of her life.” He also asked for any monetary donations in Hutchins’ memory to be donated to her alma mater, American Film Institute, to create a scholarship for women in cinematography.

Director Joel Souza also made a statement to Deadline Saturday morning on the tragedy. Souza told Deadline, “I am gutted by the loss of my friend and colleague, Halyna. She was kind, vibrant, incredibly talented, fought for every inch, and always pushed me to be better.” Souza was also injured by a gun shot wound in the accident and was released from the hospital on Friday, October 22. “My thoughts are with her family at this most difficult time,” Souza said on the matter, “I am humbled and grateful by the outpouring of affection we have received from our filmmaking community, the people of Santa Fe, and the hundreds of strangers who have reached out….. It will surely aid in my recovery.”

