IATSE and AMPTP Reach a Deal, Which Members May Still Reject

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees reached a tentative deal for a three-year agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. AMPTP represents studios like Disney, Universal, and Paramount, and if a contract deal had not been reached by Monday, 60,000 IATSE members would have gone on strike. Broad strokes of the deal were shared by IATSE in a series of bullet points, including ten-hour “turnaround” times between shifts, increased meal penalties, and a “living wage” for the lowest-paid workers on set. And although that strike was averted, many IATSE members are still not happy. “Basically nothing has changed,” Los Angeles-based DP Ernesto Lomeli told Variety. “I have not heard a single person saying they will vote yes.”

The actual final language of the contract is being written up now, and a ratification vote is still weeks off. On social media, many IATSE members have been expressing dismay at what few gains were won after such a display of collective willpower. According to IATSE, 90 percent of their members voted in the strike authorization, with 98 percent voting “Yes.” The Instagram account ia_stories temporarily shut off comments as members expressed dissatisfaction with the deal. The account initially called the comment shut-off an “accident,” but later in its Stories said it was done in a “moment of panic.”

these are the comments on the ia_stories post announcing the tentative agreement pic.twitter.com/RYdRuh4kDZ — Alex Press (@alexnpress) October 17, 2021