A Cruel Intentions TV Show Is In the Works at IMDb TV

Photo: Columbia Pictures/Getty Images

Per Deadline, IMDb TV is currently developing a TV reboot of Cruel Intentions, the 1999 film that starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, and Reese Witherspoon. The cult hit was originally based on Les Liaisons dangereuses, a French novel about narcissistic exes who delight in manipulation, seduction, and betrayal. This time around, the story will be set at an elite college in Washington, D.C., where two step siblings are determined to stay at the top of the Greek life hierarchy. After a “brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system, they’ll do whatever’s necessary to preserve their power and reputations — even seduce the daughter of the Vice President of the United States.” Will the Secret Service get involved? We’ll have to wait and see.

The potential series would be written by Euphoria producer Phoebe Fisher and original Gossip Girl producer Sara Goodman. Neal H. Moritz, who produced the original movie, is on board as an executive producer. We still haven’t forgotten the last time a Cruel Intentions TV series fell through, though, so forgive us for hoping that this new project announces a cast and release date sometime soon.