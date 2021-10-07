Jamie Clayton Will Get Sadomasochistic As Pinhead in the New Hellraiser Movie

Photo: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Family Equality

Jamie Clayton will have such sights to show us as Pinhead in the new Hellraiser movie, which has wrapped production. The Sense8 actress’s casting as the Hell Priest was announced by Spyglass Media Group and Hulu on Thursday. Grand Army’s Odessa A’zion is also set to star, in addition to Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why), Goran Visnjic (The Boys), Drew Starkey (Outer Banks), Adam Faison (Everything’s Gonna Be Okay), Aoife Hinds (Normal People), and Hiam Abbass (Blade Runner 2049). No word on their roles so far, so we don’t know yet who will play a human and who will join Clayton as a sadomasochistic Cenobite.

The new Hellraiser has been described as a “reimagining” of Clive Barker’s 1987 original horror film, which led to nine sequels and an upcoming HBO series. David Bruckner is set to direct a screenplay from writers Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski, whom he worked with on The Night House. The story will be by David S. Goyer, who said the new movie will draw from Barker’s novella The Hellbound Heart, the source material of the original film. Barker himself is onboard as a producer, in addition to Marc Toberoff, Goyer, and Keith Levine. “Next year marks the 35th anniversary since Hellraiser first haunted our dreams,” said Peter Oillataguerre, the Spyglass president of production, in a statement. “It’s only fitting to come full circle in collaborating with Clive, the original creator and master of visionary horror. We look forward to working with our partners at Hulu in bringing this unique take on the original to new audiences.”