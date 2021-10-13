Jason Segel. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

Apple TV+ really broke the mold with this one. Emmy winning Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence and writer and co-star Brett Goldstein are making a new comedy with a new Jason: Jason Segel. Shrinking, a ten-episode series, has been ordered at Apple TV+. Segel, who also serves as writer and executive producer, stars as a grieving therapist. “Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own,” a release promises. Lawrence and Goldstein will also write and executive-produce, you know, if they’re not too busy polishing Ted Lasso’s Emmy, SAG, Critics Choice, and WGA awards (including Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Goldstein). Shrinking is Segel’s second Apple Original after his upcoming A24 film, The Sky Is Everywhere. Apple TV+ is infiltrating the comedy world with shows like Schmigadoon!, Dickinson, Mythic Quest, and their other therapist comedy, The Shrink Next Door, starring Kathryn Hahn, Paul Rudd, and Will Ferrell. The Shrinking announcement comes less than a week after the Ted Lasso season finale, starring other Jason Jason Sudeikis. Guys, hey, guys: Jason Derulo comedy next?