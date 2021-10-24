Jason Sudeikis’s Vance Revives SNL’s ‘What Up with That?’

What Up With That!!!! pic.twitter.com/G4jVeW4eH2 — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 24, 2021

“What Up with That?” made its triumphant return on last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live, courtesy of host Jason Sudeikis’s back-up dancer Vance, Fred Armisen’s saxophone player Giuseppe, and, obviously, Kenan Thompson as Diondre Cole. Cecily Strong, Bowen Yang, and Ego Nwodim also joined in as back-up singers. The celebrity line-up included a truly random assortment of guests: Oscar Isaac, Emily Ratajkowski, and Nicholas Braun. Notably, the sketch, for the first time in its history, did not include Bill Hader as Lindsey Buckingham. Instead, Diondre was convinced throughout that Braun was actually Buckingham in a Cousin Greg costume, which, as far as loopholes go, is funny enough. Watch the full sketch above.