Jay-Z and Kid Cudi Fire on All Cylinders on ‘Guns Go Bang’

The new soundtrack for Netflix’s upcoming Western The Harder They Fall sees Jay-Z and Kid Cudi team up on “Guns Go Bang,” a commanding collaboration that has Jay swearing he’s “plotting for revenge.” Cudi delivers the chorus, and incorporates some Arthurian imagery into his first verse: “Avalon be damned, venture foreign lands / I laid my sword in the sand.” The song, with its very catchy hook, was featured in the trailer for the film last month. Jay-Z, who’s set to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this weekend, is a co-producer on The Harder They Fall and an executive producer on its soundtrack. In addition to “Guns Go Bang,” Jay also features on “King Kong Riddim” with Jadakiss, Conway the Machine, and BackRoad Gee. Listen to the full soundtrack below, and catch The Harder They Fall on November 3.

