All right, this is it: your chance to “come on down” and spin the Big Wheel from the longest-running game show in television history. Vulture Festival — presented in association with Clear, Pluto TV, Showtime, Spectrum Originals, and Taylor Creative — is celebrating the 50th season of The Price Is Right by bringing The Big Wheel and Hole in One to the Hollywood Roosevelt pool, with free access to these iconic games for all festival ticket-holders. And just to warn you, those tickets are already selling out, and we recently added even more events to an already thrilling lineup.

For instance, Jeff Goldblum is coming to beguile us with his presence, the cast of Search Party will be there, Queen Sugar is screening its season-six finale with a cast Q&A afterward, our own Jerry Saltz is doing another fancy art talk, and Pablo Larraín is taking us to film school. Showtime has announced it’s bringing the cast to our sneak peek of Yellowjackets, which means you should wear something nice because Christina Ricci will be there, along with Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Tawny Cypress, Ella Purnell, Samantha Hanratty, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, and Sophie Nélisse. You didn’t survive a whole global pandemic to not go to Vulture Festival, so get your tickets quickly, before they’re all gone!

Conversations Jeff Goldblum’s World Photo-Illustration: Vulture With a storied career spanning decades — in which he’s escaped dinosaurs, fought aliens, solved murders, and imprisoned Thor — it’s about time we realize we’re living in the world according to Jeff Goldblum. His wonder for the world knows no bounds, and in the new season of his Disney+ original series, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, viewers are taken on a wild and inquisitive adventure to uncover more surprising secrets about seemingly familiar topics. Luckily for us, he’s agreed to come to Vulture Festival to discuss his work we all know and love and everything that goes on inside his curious head … all while being his beguiling self.

Film Pablo Larraín Film School Photo-Illustration: Vulture Pablo Larraín’s work is as fearless as it is wide-ranging. His Academy Award–nominated film No created a portrait of Chile at the end of the Pinochet era, and just three years later, he confronted the horrors of child abuse with the Golden Globe–nominated drama The Club. In 2019, his provocative adoption drama Ema premiered at the Venice Film Festival. His work has also brought biographical filmmaking into a new era, with his portraits of Pablo Neruda and Jackie Kennedy approaching their subjects as people and as figures of myth, and looking at the relationship between the two aspects. Now, with his upcoming film Spencer, Larraín has created one of the most affecting tellings of the late royal’s story. We sit down with the filmmaker to discuss five films that have shaped the way he approaches his craft, and how these influences helped him shape his groundbreaking work.

TV Special Advance Screening of the Queen Sugar Season-6 Finale Photo-Illustration: Vulture It’s a family reunion of sorts as Kofi Siriboe, Tina Lifford, Nicholas L. Ashe, and Tammy Townsend join us for a special screening of the sixth-season finale of Queen Sugar, followed by an in-depth conversation about this truly epic series.

TV Search Party Season 5: A Special Sneak Peek Photo-Illustration: Vulture If you were hoping Vulture Festival would offer you clues about the upcoming fifth season of HBO Max’s Search Party, you’re in luck! Cast members Alia Shawkat, Meredith Hagner, John Early, and John Reynolds, as well as showrunners Sarah-Violet Bliss and Charles Rogers, join us for a special sneak peek at what’s to come next in the comedy series.

Art Jerry Saltz: Coffee by the Hockney Pool Photo-Illustration: Vulture New York Magazine’s Pulitzer Prize–winning senior art critic Jerry Saltz joins us for a big, fancy discussion of art, being an artist, and being an art fan. Whether you’re an aspiring Rembrandt or a budding classroom doodler, he can help you become better, faster, stronger — um, creatively, of course. This talk, based on his extremely valuable book How to Be an Artist, is for anyone who lies awake at night because of existential, anxiety-related reasons and not just noisy neighbors. And as a bonus, you’ll be sitting right next to the real-life work of art by famed British artist David Hockney that is the Hollywood Roosevelt pool, with a fresh cup of coffee included. A very classy way to start the day, indeed.