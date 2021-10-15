Jennifer Coolidge Says Hi to Season Two of The White Lotus

Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

Oh my McQuoid. Per TVLine, Jennifer Coolidge will return for HBO’s second season of The White Lotus, reprising her role as the self-described “alcoholic lunatic” Tanya McQuoid, though she won’t be headed to Hawaii again. The next season of the Mike White series will reportedly take place at a different White Lotus resort located “somewhere in Europe.” Audiences can expect to see Coolidge say hi to some new faces because the group of guests this time around will consist of mostly new characters. “I don’t think you can credibly have [all the Season 1 guests] on the same vacation again,” White told TVLine. “But maybe it could be a Marvel Universe type thing, where some of them would come back.” While other members of the original cast have expressed interest in returning to the hit show, for now, Coolidge is the only one we know is set to return. HBO doesn’t seem to be in a rush to give out any more information, and no release date has been announced. We could probably use some more time to process that season-one ending anyway.