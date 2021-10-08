Jesy Nelson Trades Her Girl Group for ‘Boyz’ With Nicki Minaj

Former Little Mixer Jesy Nelson reintroduces herself with “Boyz,” her debut solo single. Nelson moves away from pop toward R&B and hip-hop with help from Nicki Minaj and P. Diddy. Not only is his song “Bad Boy 4 Life” sampled, but he also makes a cameo in the music video, a remake of his 2001 original. It’s pretty much the most egregious pivot from pop since Miley Cyrus got the Mike WiLL Made It co-sign. “So hood, so good, so damn taboo,” she raps with a silk scarf on, hanging out of a low-rider. The video sees Nelson moving into a bougie (white) neighborhood and immediately turning her garden into what looks like the prison yard from “Industry Baby.” The titular bad boyz get their street cred from aesthetics primarily — wearing grills, chains, and bandanas as they wait on the Romford, U.K., native with beads in her hair. Honestly surprised the backup dancers aren’t wearing black Air Force 1s. Put the self-tanner down and watch Jesy Nelson’s comeback music video above.

