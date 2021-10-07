JoJo Siwa and Her Momager Get Their Own Making the Band

Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Remember when DaBaby asked JoJo Siwa to perform with him at the 2021 Grammys, but she turned him down because she was busy with a project? We might finally know what the 17-year-old rainbow enthusiast was up to. Peacock has announced the series pickup of a new show with the working title The Siwa Dance Pop Revolution. JoJo will team up with her momager, Jessalynn, to try to create the next worldwide pop-group sensation. According to a release, “Talented kid triple threats” found in a nationwide search will compete in a series of competitions and performances. Jessalynn will determine the final lineup of the new group, while JoJo will serve as the show’s choreographer and mentor. It all sounds very K-pop in terms of the competition-show format. We’ll see if “kid pop” will become as much of an international phenomenon.

Update, Thursday, October 7, 5 p.m.: Peacock is dropping the first three episodes of Siwas Dance Pop Revolution (the reality competition’s new official title) on November 8. The next five episodes will be released on the streaming service on a weekly basis. According to a release, the pop group formed from the show will be called XOMG Pop. Eleven tweens who are all JoJo fans will compete for spots in the final lineup, which will be managed by Jessalynn and perform as an opening act for JoJo.