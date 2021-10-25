The Jonas Brothers Are Going to Roast Each Other for Your Amusement

When defending Dave Chappelle against concerns from the trans community that his special The Closer contained transphobic material, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos said in a statement earlier this month that stand-up comedy “exists to push boundaries.” Now, mere weeks later, Netflix has released a trailer for a one-hour comedy special called the Jonas Brothers Family Roast, a “one-of-a-kind family roast” of Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas, singers of “Year 3000.” Kenan Thompson will host the special, which will feature Pete Davidson, Niall Horan, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, John Legend, Lilly Singh, and Jack Whitehall, all doing material about the boy band featured on the Meet the Robinsons (2007) soundtrack. We can’t wait to see what boundaries this pushes on November 23.

