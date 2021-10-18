Write Kanye West Off — He Legally Goes by Ye Now

To all the magazines that wrote Kanye West off: Well, maybe you were just ahead of the curve. A Los Angeles judge approved the rapper’s request to change his full name to “Ye” on October 18, with no middle or last name, Deadline reported. The name change comes after Ye filed the petition in late August, amid preparing to release his tenth album, Donda. The name change, though, calls back to his 2018 album Ye, on which he said, “That’s why I fuck with Ye / See that was my third person / That’s my bipolar shit,” on the song “Yikes.” It also seemingly alludes to Ye’s Christian faith, given the use of the pronoun “ye” in the King James Version of the Bible. But it also opens a number of questions, namely: What happens to all the Ye songs that reference his old name? To paraphrase the man in question, we’re sure some of his plastics will still say Kanye.
Time to Write Kanye West Off (Because He Goes by Ye Now)
Wake up, Mr. Ye? Photo: Neil Mockford/GC Images