Who’s That Getting a WandaVision Spinoff?

Okay, Marvel, we’ll allow this one. Photo: Marvel Studios

Marvel Cinematic Universe television spinoff WandaVision is getting a spinoff of its own. Marvel Studios is in development on a Disney+ spinoff starring Kathryn Hahn as the naughty Agatha Harkness. She’s reprising her role as the enchantress messing up everything for Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda and Paul Bettany’s Vision in her own dark comedy, Variety reports. Exact plot details remain undisclosed. WandaVision showrunner Jac Schaeffer will write and executive produce the project. Should it go forward, it will be the first project under her overall deal with Marvel and 20th Television. WandaVision was met with fan acclaim and industry accolades earlier this year. Hahn herself earned one of the show’s 23 Emmy nominations, for best supporting actress in a limited series. The show ultimately won for her theme song “Agatha All Along,” which, along with Hahn’s campy performance, revealed the sorceress’s true identity. (Then became a viral hit.) For her next trick, Hahn will star in a Showtime limited series based on the life and laughter of comedian Joan Rivers. She’s also balancing the Apple series The Shrink Next Door and Knives Out 2. All right, now that this dream has come true, can Twitter stans wish for world peace or something? You have too much power!