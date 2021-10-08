Kelis Serves Up ‘Midnight Snacks’ in New Song

She’s given us “Milkshake,” she’s given us Food, and now, she’s back with “Midnight Snacks.” Kelis released her first new music in seven years, following — and sticking with the theme of — her 2014 album Food. The spare, sexy R&B song is produced by trio the FaNaTix and comes with a video directed by Adrienne Raquel. That clip stars gelatin, candy, pancakes, ice cream, and more as Kelis’s midnight snacks of choice. “Food is a very carnal thing,” she said of her obsession in a release. “Everyone can relate to it. It’s very human, it’s sensual, it’s something that you crave. And it’s sexy.” After watching the “Midnight Snacks” video, you’ll agree.

