Kelly Clarkson Declares It’s Christmastime With When Christmas Comes Around …

Photo: Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

When does Christmastime start? November 1? After Thanksgiving? December 24? Allow us to propose an alternate theory: It starts when holiday queen Kelly Clarkson declares it so. And this year, that’s today, October 15, when Clarkson released her new Christmas album, When Christmas Comes Around … It’s in the title, y’all! Christmas has come around! Clarkson teased the album with the gloriously silly single “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You)” all the way back in September. It’s her second Christmas album, following 2013’s Wrapped in Red, featuring a mix of Christmas standards like “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” and “Santa Baby” along with originals. Including, notably, a collaboration with fellow The Voice coach, Christmas girl, and singer-of-vocal-runs Ariana Grande on “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me,” which sounds as big as you’d expect. Now that’s how you give a gift.