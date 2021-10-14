Kesha Is the Only Ghostbuster We Need, Sorry to Those Other Ghostbusters

Photo: Courtesy of Discovery+

She’s looking down every alley. She’s making those desperate calls. She’s staying up all night hoping ghosts will pop out of the walls. Because Discovery+ must atone for making a Carole Baskin series, the reality-based streaming service is giving us the gift of a show where Kesha goes looking for paranormal activity. With the working title Conjuring Kesha, six hour-long episodes will follow the singer “as she checks off her creepy bucket list by delving deeper into the unknown with celebrity guests and experts in the supernatural.” Kesha already has a podcast called Kesha and the Creepies, which sounds like it’s about awful men in music but is actually about spooky supernatural shit, so she’s a pro.

“Over the course of my life, I’ve always been drawn to the supernatural and the spiritual realm. Making music I’ve felt was a cosmic connection between my soul and something bigger than me that I couldn’t explain,” she said in a statement. “My hope is to show that supernatural isn’t just the thing of myths and fables. We’re embarking on a spiritual and cosmic exploration. Come with me to experience it all.” First Demi Lovato’s UFO series on Peacock, now this. Next we’ll hear Lana Del Rey is hosting a dating show for Bigfoots. (Wait … that sounds good.)