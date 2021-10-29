Khloé Kardashian Has Tested Positive For COVID-19 Again

Photo: SHEIN X 100K Challenge 2021/Getty Images for SHEIN

Khloé Kardashian has tested positive for COVID-19, along with her 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson. Khloé shared the news on Twitter, writing, “Hi guys I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for Covid. I’ve had to cancel several commitments and I’m sorry I won’t be able to make those happen. Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok.” (According to the CDC, fully vaccinated people who test positive are less likely to develop severe illness than those who test positive and are not vaccinated.) The reality star assured her followers that she and True will be quarantining and following current guidelines, adding in a a follow-up tweet, “Be safe everyone!”

This is not Khloé’s first run-in with the virus. She previously tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2020, and detailed her experience in a later episode of Keeping up With the Kardashians. In the episode, she noted that she had experienced vomiting, shaking, and a severe headache, among other symptoms. “This shit is real,” she told viewers. She did end up recovering in time to attend her sister Kim’s widely criticized island birthday party that October. But by the winter, the Kardashians had decided that social gatherings — even private, humbling ones — were no longer the best idea. In December 2020, citing “out of control” cases in California, Khloé announced on Twitter that the reality royalty family would be skipping its annual Christmas Eve party for the first time since 1978. “Taking this pandemic seriously is a must,” she wrote.

