Kid Cudi Pulls Back the Curtain in A Man Named Scott Trailer

Kid Cudi made his lane in hip-hop by being bracingly honest, especially with regard to his mental health. Over a decade later, he’s still opening up. A Man Named Scott, an upcoming documentary on Prime Video, takes a long view of the rapper’s career and the struggles that came with his fame. “I just had a hard time with dealing with the adjustments from being Scott to being Kid Cudi,” says Cudi, legal name Scott Mescudi, in a trailer for the documentary, between clips of performances. The documentary is also set to feature collaborators like Kanye West and fans like Timothée Chalamet, alongside interviews with everyday fans. “How can I make something that calls out to the broken and the lost?” Cudi wonders in the trailer. “I needed to feel something with the music. How can I push it? How can I give people something that they haven’t heard before?” A Man Named Scott premieres on November 5.

