Knock, Knock! Shyamalan’s Next Twist Gets Release Date

Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Universal

M. Night Shyamalan is at the door and let’s just say, he’s still a little twisted. Shyamalan and Universal Pictures just dropped the name and release date for the supernatural filmmaker’s latest feature. Knock at the Cabin will be premiering on February 3, 2023. This would be a two-week bump from the previous announcement, according to Deadline. Shyamalan has been posting hints leading up to the announcement, teasing fans as he goes through the pre-production process of his film. Shyamalan’s most recent film, Old, gathered mixed reviews from critics but created plenty of memes online, even Shyamalan participating in the fun. If fans are really itching to see the next Shyamalan flick, they should take a quick trip to the beach to pass the time.

Knock At The Cabin. 2.3.23 https://t.co/llM7kv8w68 — Universal Pictures (@UniversalPics) October 14, 2021