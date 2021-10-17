Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Engaged

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Right after their tethers (Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly) splashed their twisted fairy tale love across the pages of British GQ, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker upped the ante by getting engaged. TMZ broke the news, and Page Six confirmed it, just in time for Hot Topic to open a bridal registry service. The couple has been hot and heavy since the beginning of the year, with regular PDA appearances and double dates with the Guns Kelly. Barker even conquered his fear of flying with Kourt by his side, caught by paps boarding a private plane for Cabo in August. Barker had allegedly not flown since surviving a 2008 plane crash that killed four of six passengers, including Barker’s friend DJ AM.

The pair’s constant smooching was parodied by Kourtney’s sister Kim on her episode of SNL. Barker was back on SNL last night, playing drums for Young Thug. The pair took pictures canoodling backstage at 30 Rock. Shortly thereafter, the pair must have flown to Montecito, because that’s where TMZ has video of Barker’s lavish, beachside proposal.